The Pentwater Arts Council’s gallery stroll and wine tasting event, “Corks & Canvas” has returned to its formerly scheduled season of winter. In 2020 and in years previous to that, this had been an event that attracted people to get out of hibernation and enjoy the village of Pentwater. This year’s “Corks & Canvas” will happen on the first Saturday of Winterfest, Feb.11, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Participants can stroll between five galleries in the village, view and perhaps purchase the varieties of art in those galleries, and taste from selections of reds, whites and rosé wines. The participating galleries are Kook’s Eye, Jilly’s, Reed Photography, Studio 161 and Painted Frog Studio. Participants can purchase tickets or wristbands in advance at Jilly’s for $20, or at any of the galleries at the time of the event for $25. Wines will be curated by Port View Wine and Beer Market. This event is sponsored to benefit art education in Oceana County.