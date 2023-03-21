Ferry Wesleyan Church will host an outdoor Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Children age 5th grade and under are invited to attend and will be divided into three age groups, There are two prize baskets per group. Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2182 Main St. in Ferry.
Ferry Wesleyan to host April 1 egg hunt
