Decorate your home or business for a chance to win $75 from the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team. The submission deadline is Dec. 13.

Here’s how it works:

Decorate the exterior of your home or business and send a picture, along with your address, to nsteel@cityofhart.org by Dec. 13 or register online.

All registered participants will receive a yard/window sign on Dec. 14.

Public voting will take place from Dec. 14 through Dec. 27 (map link and photos will be available starting Dec. 14).

Winners will be announced on www.takemetohart.org and Facebook during the last week of December for the following categories:

• Best Home: $75

• Best Business: $75

• People’s Choice: $75

Questions can be submitted to Nichole Steel at nsteel@cityofhart.org or 517-278-2070.

Public Voting and Light Tour map will be available on Dec. 14! Photos of each entry will also be posted on the H.E.A.R.T. website and on social media for you to vote for your favorite.