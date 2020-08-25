The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart. A freewill offering will be taken, with a suggested donation of $10 per meal.
To be COVID compatible, the dinner will be available for pick-up and also, tables and chairs will be available for eating on the lawn. Advance sign-up is required to ensure we stay within the limits prescribed by the Governor. Please Call (231) 845-5436 to reserve a time slot or take-out dinner.