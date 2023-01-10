Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will host its annual spelling bee Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Mary Queen of Peace Hall at 109 Washington St. in Hart. All students in grades 4-9 are invited to participate. Doors will be open by 12:30 PM. To get a spelling word list contact Nathan Kroon at (231) 845-5436.
K of C Spelling Bee set for Jan. 21
