Hart kicks off the holiday season with its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Parade, caroling downtown and a reception with Santa, presented by the Hart-Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The lighted Christmas parade takes place Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. beginning at Hart High School. The route follows Johnson Street to State Street (north) where it turns west on Main Street, then south on Water Street, to Johnson Street, where it concludes at Hart Public Schools. After the parade, little ones can visit with Santa at Hart Commons Park. Free books will be given out from “Read Early. Read Often.“ — an early literacy initiative of the Oceana Community Foundation (while supplies last).
Caroling will begin at Hart Commons following the parade (around 7:15 p.m.). Look for the sign that says “Carolers” and join in as they carol around town until approximately 8:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in caroling.