The next New Era Farmers Market will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. and has a full slate of events planned.
The kids program will feature story time with Read Early Read Often. Early Head Start will be there with info on getting kids signed up for head start. Both Read Early Read Often and Early Head Start will have books to take home for free. A little exercise session with EnerG Fitness is also planned. Then there will be carnival games complete with a balloon artist and cotton candy. They have 45 vendors signed up to sell their wares, and there will be three hot food vendors for dinner out. These include: Deb’s Cafe with meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy; Papa J’s Chili Dogs with walking tacos, hot dogs, chili dogs and loaded baked potatoes; and The Artisan with asparagus tamales, turkey cherry wraps and veggie wraps.
Live music starts at 5 p.m. with Guy Clements, Greg Bouse and Mike Snell’s band set to play.
Look for their market signs and Ray the scarecrow on the Corner of Ray and Oceana Drive to guide you to 1820 Ray Ave., New Era.