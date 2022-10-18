New Era is bringing back its very popular Sidewalk Spooktacular! This event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick or Treating hours in the village of New Era are from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
For the kids, come Trick or Treat in New Era in front of the downtown businesses and enjoy all the extra visitors passing out candy! Then head out into the neighborhood for village-wide trick or treating.
For the big kids (adults), organizers know that a number of community members don’t live in areas with many trick or treaters, so they are inviting all to bring a chair and a bowl of candy to downtown New Era and set up on the sidewalk in front of the businesses to pass out candy to all of the children. Much like a trunk or treat, but on a sidewalk with chairs! In previous years, the event has been really well attended and many people ran out of candy half way through. This year organizers anticipate up to 1,000 trick or treaters.