Oceana County Right to Life will host their annual Sanctity of Life Memorial and Prayer Service Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church located at 316 Peach St. in Hart. Their guest speaker is Maggie Ruiz, who will tell us about her post-abortion story. They will also have a memorial for the 33 aborted children from Oceana County in 2021 along with a prayer service at the courthouse. All are invited to attend.
Oceana County Right to Life to host annual memorial and prayer service next Saturday
