The Pentwater Lake Association speech contest will take place Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. in Pentwater at Park Place. Three cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Participants will be expected to present a speech between five and 10 minutes in length. Students may choose to use visual aids. The visual aids could be a simple poster, Google Slides or PowerPoint presentation, or other forms of visual aid. Each participant will receive a certificate of participation and the winners will also receive a certificate of award. These will be helpful in building portfolios for high school graduation. A panel of four judges will use a rubric format to evaluate each speech. Prizes are $125 for first; $100 for second; $75 for third.

The theme for the contest is “Keepers of Our Lakes.” There are several mini sub-topics from which students can choose. In general, the speaker will address ideas that promote healthy lakes, rivers, and water resources. Some sub-topics include:

1. Clean your boat — clean, drain and dry program.

2. Eco-friendly boating habits.

3. Enemies of our lakes — aquatic invasive species.

4. The journey of the foe- Watershed run-offs from farms, fields, streams, rivers and lakes.

5. Warriors and their weapons — who are the ambassadors for the health of the lakes, and what tools do they use to help maintain and promote healthy waterways?

6. Score the shore — provide data and facts about water quality and invasive species.

For more information and to request and return the application form please contact bettypleva@hotmail.com, or, by sending to Betty Pleva, P.O. Box 320, Pentwater, MI 49449.