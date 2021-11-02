The Gordon Bates American Legion Post #30, at 122 Ferry St. in Shelby is having its annual Feather Party on Nov. 5 beginning at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. For those that have never attended, it is an opportunity to win some of the 20 turkeys and 20 hams via a roulette wheel ($1 = two chances) and win prizes donated from local merchants via a raffle (tickets are $1 each). It is open to the public, and you must be 18 to play. The money raised will be used to operate the post during the coming year.