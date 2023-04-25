In 1890, there was a book published called, “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-day,” written by a man named Louis M. Hartwick. In reading the chapter of the book that deals with Pentwater’s history, Mr. Hartwick’s name is one that crops up quite a lot. He was, evidently, the proprietor of the paper in 1885, the president of the Common Council of the village of Pentwater in 1888 and a member of the committee that established the first water works in that same year.
But what really stands out when reading through Hartwick’s book is how often he praises the health of Pentwater.
“The death rate among adults throughout the civilized world averages about 14 per thousand of population,” wrote Hartwick, “in the state of Michigan it is about 8. In the county of Oceana, 6. In the village of Pentwater during the year 1889 there were nine deaths among adults, or an average of about five per thousand of population.”
To further prove his point, Hartwick even included a table showing the deaths and their causes in Pentwater between the years of 1882 and 1890. The highest single toll in any of those years occurred in 1884 when seven people died of “consumption.” Not bad considering consumption, also known as tuberculosis, would become the leading cause of death in America following the turn of the century. The second highest killer on the list is simply reported as “old age.”
Hartwick divides the history of Pentwater into three periods: “inflation, depression and healthy growth.” Coming out of the depression period, Hartwick claims, “it was soon discovered that [Pentwater] was almost entirely exempt from malarial influences and that serious illness was uncommon.”
The fact that he attributes the growth of the village to the health of the region seems to say a lot about what people believed at that time. He goes to claim that the source of that good health is none other than the very lake for which Pentwater is named.
“Pentwater Lake, as is well known, is remarkable for its high banks and deep water, which furnishes the secret of the total exemption from malaria,” claimed Hartwick.
The rate of death in the United States was rated around eight per every 1,000 people in 2020. If this is true, then that metric has dropped by nearly half since Hartwick’s book was published in 1890 and yet, even with all of our advances in medicine through the interim years, we still have not caught up to the miraculous rate of death recorded in Pentwater in 1889.