Marta Diane Six
Mears
Marta Diane Six, 67, passed away April 29, 2023, at her home in Mears. Marta was born Jan. 6, 1956, the daughter of Phillip and Marilyn Kullman.
Marta is survived by her son, James Kullman; step-children, Susie (Leman) Bevins and Jim (Beverly) Six; granddaughter, Mikayla Kullman; and step-grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Haily and Gracie.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m., June 17, 2023 at Marta’s home, 7761 W. Fox Rd., Hart, Michigan 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.