HART – Hart High School held an assembly Monday, May 8 to announce the winner of the Pirate Ride with Pride drawing with a 2011 Ford Fiesta given as the top prize. Hart High School junior Molly Dessauer was the lucky winner of the keys to the new ride.
10 students were named finalists to win the vehicle and each took turns attempting to start the car with keys that they had selected moments before. Dessauer waited her turn and was shocked when the engine turned over for her.
Detective Sgt. Kevin Skipski, along with Hart High School principal Troy Moran were instrumental in organizing the Pirate Ride with Pride. Skipski noted that they started organizing the event in 2020, but put the brakes on when the pandemic hit.
Moran was also involved in the same type of event when he was principal of Montague High School. He now hopes to keep it running annually at Hart.
The car, which sits at 200,000 miles, was donated by John Heykoop of Eagle Towing. In addition, Steve’s Auto & Truck of Hart donated over $1,000 worth of repairs and detailing to ensure it was in working condition.
Several other smaller prizes were up for grabs as well and the students spent the afternoon waiting to hear their name called. Hart freshman Caleb Ackley won the second largest prize, a kayak donated by Waterdog Outfitters in Montague.
The Pirate Ride with Pride was organized in an effort to get students to pledge to abstain from bad habits and behaviors such as drinking alcohol, using drugs and drinking/distracted driving. Over 200 students at Hart High School participated.