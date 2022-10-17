Two Gaylord brothers were recently arrested following an armed robbery of a Shelby man at the Shelby Wesco ar 241 N. Michigan Ave, in Shelby
According to Oceana County Sheriff’s Lt. Shane Hasty, brothers Danny Yeubanks, 53 and John Yeubanks, 43, of Gaylord, were charged with armed robbery, felonious assault and felony firearm. They were taken to the Oceana County Jail and were recently arraigned. Hasty said bond was set at $75,000 each and has since been posted. The alleged incident took place at 11 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim was not a store employee.
According to Hasty, the two Gaylord brothers confronted a Shelby resident at the convenience store and demanded a specific amount of money. Hasty said the two suspects attempted to get the Shelby resident into their vehicle, but the resident was able to call his girlfriend, who arrived on scene and began video recording and taking photographs of the suspects, including a photograph of the suspects license plate. Hasty said one of the suspects then got into the victim’s car and took specific items. The suspects then began traveling south on Michigan Avenue. A “be on the lookout” bulletin was issued, and the suspects were spotted on M-20 near 88th Avenue where a traffic stop was initiated. According to Hasty, police found the specific items taken from the victim’s vehicle, and the suspects were arrested and taken to jail.