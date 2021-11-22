Two missionaries from the group abducted Saturday, Oct. 16 outside of an orphanage near Port-au-Prince Haiti were released Sunday, Nov. 21 according Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, which organized the mission trip. The news came on the 37th day since 17 missionaries and their Haitian driver were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang is demanding $17 million in ransom for the group, which includes 16 Americans, one Canadian and their Haitian driver. Due to the safety of the hostages and their families, names have not been released of those taken or those that have been let go. Six of those abducted are from Shelby — a mother and her five children, ages 6 through adult, and all are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church located 2883 N. 56th Ave. in Hart. Her husband, the childrens’ father, also traveled with them to Haiti, however, he was back at the missionary camp writing a sermon when his family was kidnapped.
The following was posted on the Christian Aid Ministries website Nov. 21, “We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for.
We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location. We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information.
We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation. While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord.
“Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and His greatness is unsearchable” (Psalm 145:3).”
The latest update before press time was from Monday, Nov. 22, “As we rejoice about the two hostages who were released over the weekend, we continue to pray for the fifteen who are still in captivity. This is the 38th day since the kidnapping took place.
God has given us much encouragement through the prayers and notes we have received. We, along with the family members of the hostages, treasure this support from believers around the world.”
The Monday update was followed by messages of goodwill and praise from multiple countries.
Along with these, Christian Aid Ministries has provided almost daily updates on their website, including Bible verses, prayers, requests for days of prayer and fasting, messages from the families of those taken and messages from those that have been praying from around the globe.
According to their Nov. 16 update, the organization stated, “Throughout the past month, since our workers were kidnapped in Haiti, we have received hundreds and hundreds of encouraging letters from caring people in 45 states and 55 countries. We, along with the families of the hostages, greatly appreciate your faithful encouragement and committed prayer efforts.”