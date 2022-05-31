The National Asparagus Festival’s 2022 Asparagus Queen’s Pageant & Fundraiser, sponsored by Michigan Freeze Pack, is set for Saturday, June 4. This year’s event will take place at the West Michigan Research Station, 5185 N. Oceana Dr. in Hart. Tickets are a $7 donation at the door, $5 for ages 12 and under, and ages 5 and under are free.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. to allow for an opportunity to socialize with the two candidates for queen this year. Light refreshments are sponsored by Dark Water Coffee and Merten’s Farmhouse Market LLC. The emcee for this year’s pageant is 2018 Asparagus Queen Kendra Larios-Mendez. The pageant will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.
A donation for door prizes was received from All Star Driver’s Education and those will be given out during the judges’ deliberation.
The NAF is grateful to the community for the continued support received through in-kind donations and sponsorships to allow the organization to continue to offer the $1,000 scholarship/charitable donation which is awarded to the Asparagus Queen.
This year’s candidates include Grace Huffman and Chelsi Walicki.
Huffman is sponsored by C & D Fuehring Farms and was the 2021 Asparagus Queen First Runner-Up. She said she loved every second of it. She is 21, and currently works as a licensed practical nurse. Huffman went to Shelby High School, but graduated from ASM Tech Early College in 2020, where she earned her high school diploma and her associates degree. She is continuing her education at West Shore Community College to become a registered nurse. Huffman said she hopes to use her license as a labor and delivery nurse in the future. She added that she loves asparagus and had so much fun with the National Asparagus Festival that she couldn’t stop after her year as runner-up and had to run again. She said she can’t wait to learn even more about the industry and have more opportunities to celebrate asparagus.
Walicki is sponsored by Quick-Way Inc. and Walicki’s A-1 Auto Body & Towing LLC. She was born and raised in Mason County and has strong connections to Oceana County through family and her father’s business. At a young age, Walicki became involved in the NAF, helping her aunt with many of the festival activities. She was a youth participant in the NAF Food Show, helped with the art fair and participated in the parade. Following high school, she pursued her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Davenport University and is currently an accountant for Quick-Way Inc. Trucking Company. In her free time, Walicki has volunteered for the Oceana County 4-H Youth Program, helping at the livestock auctions and judging exhibits. She has recently joined the Oceana County Farm Bureau, where she is learning and helping to share how important farming is to the area. Walicki is working hard to secure her future dream of owning her own hobby farm with various animals. If crowned Asparagus Queen, she hopes to learn more about the asparagus industry and share what she learns with others she meets.
The 49th National Asparagus Festival is set for the Saturday following the pageant, June 11.
The Kidz Zone, sponsored by Truestream this year, is being planned, organized and executed by the Shelby Public Schools Football Program. The NAF is excited for this new partnership and cannot wait to see what Coach Philip Fortier and the Shelby Tigers have planned.