A majority of schools in Oceana County are experiencing a decline in enrollment numbers, a trend that has been present for the better part of the last five years.
According to mischooldata.org, following Michigan’s second Count Day Wednesday, Feb. 9, it’s become apparent that local schools are not immune to the statewide dropoff. From 2012 to 2021, the number of students enrolled has been on a steady downward slope. During the 2021-22 academic year, however, numbers have shown a slight uptick with a total of 1,443,456 students enrolled across Michigan.
Shelby and Pentwater public schools are the two schools who have felt the most significant losses. Shelby continued its downward trend, with a net loss of 164 students since the 2017-18 school year for a total of 1,155.
After experiencing an increase in enrollment in 2019-20, Pentwater has recorded three straight years of loss. In 2019, Pentwater recorded 266 students, a number that dropped to 230 in 2022.
“I think there’s several factors that have contributed to the decline,” Pentwater Public Schools Superintendent Scott Karaptian said. “There’s been a decline statewide due to students leaving the state and Covid has played a part as well. We’ve experienced students moving to areas like Holton. I believe being one of the only schools to require masks has played a part as well.”
Hart and Walkerville Public Schools have been fighting against the trend, posting increased numbers this year. Hart’s enrollment has fluctuated over the last five years, but took a jump from 1,232 to 1,260 students.
Walkerville has experienced a drastically positive curve since 2018-19, increasing enrollment numbers by 39 students over that period. Their biggest jump came this year, as they jumped from 274 students to 302.
“I think the model we put together with myself and Joe Conkle has been a positive thing,” Walkerville Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Langdon said. “We’ve really been targeting academic pieces and doing more with literacy and math. Parents are seeing that Walkerville is a good school to be at.
“Covid was tough for a lot of reasons, but for our enrollment, it actually seemed to benefit us. We tried to keep school open as much as possible and parents appreciated that. All the credit for any enrollment increase is really a credit to our staff.”
Hesperia Community Schools, which recorded 839 students, have remained relatively consistent in their numbers. Overall, they have experienced a net decrease in enrollment since 2018.
The state of Michigan participates in two Count Days yearly, with the first happening in October. All students grades K-12 are counted, but students must be present that day in order to contribute to the enrollment number.