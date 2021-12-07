Three more of the Christian missionaries that were abducted more than seven weeks ago were released Sunday, Dec. 5, with one of them being from Shelby and a member of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church. This follows two other hostages that were released Sunday, Nov. 21.
According to the Miami Herald, the two released Nov. 21 were an American husband and wife that were released due to illness and without a ransom being paid.
A Shelby mother and her five children were kidnapped Oct. 16, along with 11 others, in Ganthier east of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. The group of missionaries were visiting an orphanage there that is sponsored by Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio. They were taken by the 400 Mawozo gang, which demanded $1 million in ransom for each of their captives.
Pastor Ronald Marks of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church confirmed to Wood TV8 and the Associated Press Monday, Dec. 6, that one of the members of that family and his congregation were among those released on Dec. 5.
According to the Christian Aid Ministries website, from its most recent update posted Dec. 6, “We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.
“As announced on Friday, we would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages. Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support.”
Marks told Wood TV8 and the Associated Press that he feels confident the rest of the captives are alive.
The names of those released have not been released in order to keep them and the rest of the hostages safe. Christian Aid Ministries continues to ask for prayers and fasting for the release of the hostages and for the conversion of their captors. The most current updates can be found at https://christianaidministries.org/updates/haiti-staff-abduction/