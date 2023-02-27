LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to announce Jan. 31 that more than $654,000 is being awarded to 11 local employers to train their respective workforces. The funds support training opportunities for 386 individuals, including 49 U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) registered apprentices.
Funds are being awarded through the annual Going PRO Talent Fund, which is a competitive funding program that helps employers train, develop, and retrain current and new employees. Training plans approved by the state must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a transferrable, industry-recognized credential.
Statewide, $47 million in grants were announced Tuesday to support in-demand, high-skill talent needs to train about 27,000 individuals at nearly 750 employers.
“The Going PRO Talent Fund helps workers get the skills they need to build their lives and advance their careers in Michigan,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Today’s grants will help nearly 750 businesses get the high-skill, in-demand talent they need and empower 27,000 workers earn credentials or certificates to help them land stable, good-paying jobs. Since launching in 2014, the Talent Fund has helped 6,000 businesses and 170,000 workers, and today we are keeping that momentum going. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, create unparalleled economic opportunity, and empower more people to Make it in Michigan.”
Locally, companies applied for funding in recent months with the help of Michigan Works! West Central’s Business Services team. Training is expected to start as early as this month.
“The Going PRO Talent Fund plays a critical role in helping employers train, retain and hire new employees,” said Shelly Keene, Michigan Works! West Central executive director. “The Talent Fund is an invaluable funding source for Michigan businesses looking to invest in their workforce to provide the vital skills necessary to succeed in a range of high-demand positions. Our Business Services team will work with these 11 employers throughout the year to file the necessary paperwork and to make sure they maximize their award amount.”
The following local companies are being awarded funds to train their respective workforces:
Mason County
Great Lakes Castings LLC
Hardman Construction
Tye’s Safety Decals
Mecosta County
Altercare of Big Rapids
Newaygo County
Magna Mirrors Newaygo
Nestle-Gerber Products
Oceana County
Arbre Farms & Willow Cold Storage
GHSP
Michigan Freeze Pack
Osceola County
Reed City Group
Yoplait/General Mills
The Going PRO Talent Fund (formerly the Skilled Trades Training Fund) began in 2014. In the first eight years of the program, Michigan Works! West Central helped secure nearly $3.6 million to train more than 3,300 workers at nearly 60 different companies in its service area. Of those 3,300-plus workers, 88 were new USDOL registered apprentices.
The Going PRO Talent Fund aligns with Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 initiative to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60 percent by 2030.
LEO makes Going PRO Talent Fund awards to employers through Michigan Works! Agencies (MWAs). Participating employers play an integral role in defining their key training needs, then work with their local MWAs and other partners to develop strategic training plans. A full list of grant recipients for the 2023 fiscal year is available at Michigan.gov/TalentFund.
“Through programs like the Going PRO Talent Fund, we can ensure Michiganders have a path to good-paying jobs and businesses have the resources they need to stay competitive in today’s economy,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said in a press release. “It’s investments like this that will result in a better economy, one that expands economic opportunity by driving educational attainment, increasing workforce participation and creating equal prosperity for all.”