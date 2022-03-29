HART — The fourth annual Hart Hills Gravel Road Race, set for Saturday, April 16, is quickly growing into one of Spring’s premiere events in the area. What started with 140 racers back in 2018, grew to 464 registrants last year and has over 200 registrants so far this year. Riders are gearing up for race legs with names like Hart Breaker Hill, Stan’s Stomping Grounds and Remember Kelly. A few years ago while visiting family friends — the Rybarz family, owners of the Hart Pizza restaurant — race director Mark Slagle, a gravel road race enthusiast, mused that Hart would be a great place for a gravel road race. Fred Rybarz Jr. connected Slagle with Hart resident and avid biker, Stan Rickard. Soon after Slagle and Rickard mapped out a route for the very first event back in 2018.
Slagle, of Spring Lake, recently presented at the weekly Hart Rotary meeting to share his journey to gravel road racing and more about the upcoming event. “I used to participate in triathlons, but I usually did my best at the biking portion and not the swimming or running so much,” Slagle said. “In 2013 I bought my first mountain bike and competed in my first gravel road race. Two years later I bought my first gravel bike. My grandparents are from Hart, so I spent a lot of time in Hart growing up. It’s a great small town with local ties. It just seemed like the perfect place to hold a race,” he said.
Gravel road racing, a cross between road and mountain biking, includes courses made up of mainly gravel, seasonal and unimproved roads with short stretches of paved roads in between, Slagle explained. Gravel road bikes usually weigh less than 20 pounds and come with special tires that are wider than road bike’s tires, but skinnier, and with less tread, than a mountain bike. The special tires help riders navigate the softer surfaces found on secondary and unimproved roads. “Gravel road bikes are similar to a road bike but more ‘slacked out’ for comfort. They are a great ‘do anything’ bike. Sales for this type of bike were on the rise before the pandemic; and since then interest has only increased. While a lot of participants will be riding gravel road bikes, we’ve seen every kind of bike and ride ability on the course. Any type of bike and any type of rider or bike is welcome,” said Slagle.
As the race has grown in popularity, race organizers continue to tweak and improve the event. After hearing from parents that they’d like to be able to watch their kids, organizers came up with a Kid’s Race this year, set to begin at 8 a.m. This course is a closed loop made up of all gravel roads and all left turns. “We’re the first gravel road race in the state to offer a kids race. We welcome parents to ride along with their child if they would like. This family friendly addition to our event is a great way to introduce kids to the sport,” Slagle said. The Kid’s Race will be followed by the Adult Race at 10 a.m. Riders of all abilities riding any type of bike can register for any one of the 5, 10, 25 or 55 mile loops. The 5 and 10 mile races will begin outside of Hart near the intersection of Fox Road and 88th Avenue. The 25 and 55 mile races will begin and end at Hart Pizza, sharing part of the same route to begin with and branching off after Shelby.
The race will be chip-timed by Epic Race Timing. Racing categories include Elite, ages 17 and under, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+, Fat Bike (top three male/female), Tandem (top three) and Single Speed (top three). The top three overall Elite 55 milers will win cash — $150, $100 and $50, male and female, no medal; age group 55 and 25 milers top three overall will be recognized, but don’t receive cash; top three in each category/age group (except Elite) will receive a Hart Hills medal.
Not only are gravel road races growing in popularity; combining athleticism, competition and beautiful scenery, these races provide great opportunities for communities to benefit from the added tourism they bring. Slagle shared a “heat map” with the Hart Rotarians, highlighting the locations from where registered racers were coming. Many will be from West Michigan, others from throughout the Midwest and beyond. “We’ve had racers from Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, to as far as California, Colorado and Canada. People that love the sport will travel to participate. And those coming from a distance will most likely have to stay at least one night, that means they are eating in local restaurants, staying in local hotels and spending money locally. The race begins and ends at Hart Pizza. I’ll be stationed there all day, making announcements and facilitating. We are grateful to work with members of the local Ham Radio Club who are our eyes out on the route. They let us know if someone needs assistance and how the race is progressing. We couldn’t do this without their expertise,” he said.
“Registration fees range from $28 to $65 depending on the racing category. The first 300 registered entrants will receive a Hart Hills sports buff. We also hire a professional photographer who takes pictures of everything and everyone. That link is provided to all registered racers so they can print whatever photos they wish. Part of the proceeds from the race is shared with the Crystal Valley Care Fund. I’ve attended a couple of their meetings; they are a great organization, worthy of our support,” Slagle concluded.
Race packets will be available for pick-up Friday evening outside of Hart Pizza. Further registration and route information, swag and updates can be found at www.harthills.com or Hart Hills Bike Race on Facebook. Shirts and other race swag will be available for purchase Friday evening and Saturday, April 16 outside Hart Pizza.