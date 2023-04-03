At least six Easter Egg Hunts are set to take place across the area on Saturday, April 8 with the Easter Bunny set to visit several of them in-person.
Walkerville
Walkerville’s Easter Egg Hunt will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at Village Park. There will be four age groups including 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.
Hesperia
Hesperia will host its Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m., Saturday April 8 at Webster Park. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance and two kids from each age group will win baskets. Age groups are by grade and are pre-k, k-2 and 3-5. This year’s hunt is sponsored by Hesperia Area Chamber of Commerce, Hesperia Wesco/Subway and Gerber Life.
Rothbury
Rothbury’s Easter Bunny Eggstravaganza will take place Saturday, April 8 at Rothbury Village Hall. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at 11 a.m. and those wishing to take photos can do so until the egg hunt starts at 11:30 a.m.
Pentwater
Colleen Plummer’s Easter on The Green will take place in Pentwater at noon on Saturday, April 8 on the village green. The Easter Bunny will also be available to meet families. This year’s sponsors are The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage Co.
Hart
Hart’s Community Easter Egg Hunt will be at noon, Saturday, April 8 at the Oceana County FairGrounds. Ten thousand plastic eggs will be scattered for participants to find with prizes divided into age categories (0-3, 4-8 and 8-12). Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo will start the hunt with its Candy Cannon that shoots over 70 pounds of candy across the egg hunting area. Sponsors of Hart’s egg hunt are West Shore Bank and Coldwell Banker Anchor.
New Era
New Era’s Easter Egg Hunt is at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at New Era Christian School’s soccer fields. Three age groups are welcome to participate starting at 3 and under, 4-7 and 8-12. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo’s Candy Cannon will also be present.