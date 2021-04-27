“Join the Navy and See the World,” says the recruiting slogan, and Oceana County native, 1993 Shelby High School graduate and Navy veteran Darius Sayers would agree. Over his tenure with the Navy from 1996-2015, Sayers was stationed not only at various bases in the United States, but he also travelled through South America to Japan in 2006.
After serving in the Marine Corps Reserves as a diesel mechanic working on front-end loaders, backhoes and dump trucks, Sayers says this wasn’t challenging enough for him, and he jokes, “The Navy offered me a better job.”
In fact, the Navy trained him for aviation electronics repair, including calibration, which is a specialized field, and he has worked on electronic equipment for jet fighters and helicopters, communications systems and GPS, as well as fire control weapons systems. “Anytime a helicopter or jet has to engage using weapons such as missiles or bombs, it is the electronics that handle the launching of those,” Sayers emphasizes.
Over his time in the Navy, Sayers served in Jacksonville, Fla. from 1996-98, Virginia Beach, Va. from 1998-2003 and Pensacola, Fla. from 2003-06. Then, in 2006, he was assigned to the USS George Washington out of Norfolk, Va., an aircraft carrier being sent to Japan to replace a decommissioned ship there. The USS George Washington sailed through South America on its voyage from Virginia to Japan, and he was able to go ashore in Brazil and Chile to see the sights and learn about the culture there.
He spent a year in Japan, before he was sent to Biloxi, Miss., where he ran a school for electronics calibration for three years, followed by a stint on the USS Ronald Reagan in San Diego, his last ship before retirement with a full pension in 2015.
Sayers’ time in South America was memorable for him. Traveling around the east coast of Brazil, the ship spent a week off Rio de Janeiro before traveling through the Strait of Magellan at Punta Arenas and stopping for a week in Santiago, Chile. In each port, the crew had two to three days on shore.
“Rio was beautiful,” Sayers recalls. “We went out to experience the culture, trying the local cuisine and visiting Copacabana Beach, which was massive and gorgeous.” He explains that one of the nice things about the Navy is that when they went into port, the Navy funded tours, just like a cruise ship, with activities to do. “We went up to the statue of Christ the Redeemer on the mountain in Rio, which was impressive,” he says. “It is not as tall as the Statue of Liberty, but close.” He further explains that, though the language of Rio is Portuguese, there is a smattering of people from other cultures like Mexico that speak Spanish. “I know enough Spanish to get by, but the Navy also puts out common phrases in the local language so you can brush up before you get there.”
In Rio, the crew was warned about the high crime rate and tourists getting mugged. In this regard, Sayers describes a situation he encountered as follows: “We were told we could only go from the beach area two blocks into the City, but even then, while we were waiting at an ATM, we had people watching us holding box cutters while police just looked on from the intersection. The only reason we got away is that I scared one of the beggars from behind by clapping my hands over his ears while he was trying to take a camera off the belt of one of our female sailors.”
As for Santiago, Chili, Sayers reports that the ship faced a tough challenge navigating from the bay into the deep port because of high waves. He describes the city as about the size of Detroit, and says that the crew was able to visit a winery there to sample the wines and also do some horseback riding. “This side of the continent is night and day from the other side,” Sayers notes. “The Brazil side has more jungles, while Santiago is more mountainous, more similar to California.”
After going through the Strait of Magellan and just after the ship pulled out of Santiago, the USS George Washington caught fire. “It was the perfect storm that never should have happened – a major fire that lasted 36 hours,” Sayers reports. The ship had two spaces that shared ventilation, one of which was used to store paint, and the other, unfortunately, served as a smoking area. As a result of the fire, the ship and its crew had to spend three months in San Diego doing repairs before they could continue on to Japan.
Sayers also found his time in Japan to be interesting and recalls, “The culture is so night and day from ours. You can go on the subway and see a 3 or 4-year-old child traveling alone from one city to the next, and no one batted an eye. Also, they have a humility different from us and European cultures.” As an example, he describes an incident where a delivery driver was trying to get into an alley while construction workers were working on sewer lines. The workers had to move their cones to allow the delivery truck to drive in, and when the truck driver bowed in appreciation of their courtesy, the construction workers bowed lower, and the bowing back-and-forth continued for some time.
Sayers also served for seven years as a sexual assault victim advocate during his time in the Navy, a role for which he volunteered and received intensive initial training as well as ongoing training through the time he served in this capacity. Most of the victims he worked with were men involved in same-sex assault.
Sayers himself was diagnosed with PTSD following his own experience with the trauma of the shipboard fire and other incidents of trauma he endured. His training as an advocate in the Navy led to his current goal to graduate this May with a degree in psychology and to go on with a master’s program in counseling. Ultimately, he hopes to help other veterans.
Both Sayers and his wife, Michelle Young, are going to school where they now live in Austin, Texas. She is working toward a doctorate in physical therapy while he continues his counseling program.
Future plans beyond completing their education are up in the air at this time. Sayers’ connection to Oceana County continues, as he has two grown children and his two moms here. Sayers could obtain reciprocal licensing as a counselor in Michigan for three years after his graduation in Texas, but where he and Michelle will decide to live and work is still an open issue for now.
Sayers confirms that he is glad for his time in the service saying, “It provided me with an experience I couldn’t have had anywhere else and opened my eyes to different cultures. For me, just meeting so many people was worth joining the military.” Asked what he would say to those considering signing up for the armed services, he suggests, “I would say to do your research and have a strong understanding of what you want to go into. Just because it seems like there is nothing else to do, the service is not a solution to that problem. You should go in for the education, experience and job training, and if you do that, in most cases you’ll come out successful.”