The eighth annual Oceana County College and Career Fair will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Shelby High School. Institutions of higher education and local businesses will engage over 200 juniors, as well as some seniors from Oceana County high schools, to ensure they have high quality career and college exploration opportunities.
Each year the gymnasium at Shelby High School is filled with professionals at the ready to help students navigate their path after high school. Local businesses and organizations are able to showcase career options and demonstrate pride in their profession, while connecting with the up-and-coming workforce. Colleges and training centers can present diverse options for post-secondary training, such as apprenticeships, certificates, skilled trades training, and degree programs. This event is coordinated by the Oceana College Access Network.