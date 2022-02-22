Improving and maintaining the quality of life on planet Earth is something that no individual can tackle on their own. The youth in Pentwater Public Schools however, are doing their best to contribute by keeping their community informed while also taking action.
A dedication to aiding the community in environmentally friendly ways is nothing new to Pentwater schools. Erika Fatura, a middle school and high school science teacher at Pentwater, has been the proud leader of a branch of the Michigan Green Schools Club for more than 10 years.
“The Green Schools Club is just a great way to educate the kids on what they can do to preserve the environment,” Fatura said. “As an educator, it’s nice to have the opportunity to teach kids what they can do in their everyday lives to kind of give back.”
Fatura started Pentwater’s own branch of the Michigan Green Schools Club in 2009, initially opting to start basic by adopting the program’s base title — Green School. Every year since that inaugural year, Pentwater has proudly bore the title of Evergreen School — the highest title available in the program.
In order to achieve and maintain a Michigan Green Schools Club status, schools must adopt a minimum of 10 educational environmental activities. At 10 activities, the Green School title is given, at 15 is the Emerald School title and finally, at 20 activities the Evergreen School title is awarded.
“We do all kinds of activities as part of the initiative,” Fatura said. “Of course we recycle, but that’s just the most basic thing we do. The kids also take part in things like the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach as well as things like metaphorically adopting an endangered wildlife species and donating to that cause.”
In addition to beach cleanups and donating to endangered species, Fatura also mentioned the club’s role in community awareness. Students who walk the halls of Pentwater schools might find themselves stumbling across a student-made bulletin board aimed at educating ways to aid the environment.
One unique activity that Fatura spoke on was the club’s involvement in the Wands for Wildlife initiative. As part of their ongoing recycling efforts, students are encouraged to donate used mascara wands that eventually end up being repurposed into brushes for wildlife.
“I’ve found that our kids have a huge passion for this,” Fatura said. “They just need the support and avenues to help put their ideas into action. They’re all passionate about the environment and always present great ideas at our monthly meetings.”
Giving back to the planet they inhabit is an admirable passion. Members of Pentwater schools’ Green Schools Club are evidence of what young minds can do when the proper channels are made available.