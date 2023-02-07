A recent event planted a seed of inspiration in the mind and heart of Flowers by Mary Ann owner, Mary Ann Bush of Pentwater.
She explained that she was dropping some flowers off at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility (OCMCF) and one of the residents asked the employee that Bush gave the flowers to if they were for her, and the employee said “no.“
“The lady looked so sad,” Bush recalled. “So I came home and said, ‘why can’t they have flowers?’”
This idea bloomed into an Adopt a Senior flower program to give all the 78 OCMCF residents flowers on Valentine’s Day this year.
“My neighbor picked up a large number of bud vases at an auction in Indiana, and so I was thinking ‘why don’t we do something with these’ and that’s how this came about,” Bush said. “I thought $10 per senior, which is about cost and I wanted to do it at cost, and the vases will go to good use.”
She went on to say that she wondered if people in the community would want to help with this, so her daughter, Ireland, made a flyer and they put it on Facebook. To her amazement, all of the money needed was raised in less than 15 hours. Those that donated also suggested adding the 22 residents of Cherry Blossom Manor in Hart, so Bush called the assisted living facility and they were thrilled to be asked to join in on this endeavor. The money needed to add them was raised very quickly, with the total time being less than a day for both facilities. Adding Cherry Blossom also inspired the Pentwater Garden Club, that does routine donations to the OCMCF, to add them as well.
“Right now we will be making 100 arrangements,” Bush said, and the funds continue to come in. “I have people still calling and saying they want to donate money and donate more, but I have already reached the limit for this first time.”
She added that any additional money will go into a fund so that this can be done for these seniors again in the future. “I want to make sure that the facilities like it and it all works out well this first time,” Bush noted.
Another person that reached out to her is Spitler Elementary School teacher Kelli Gross, who helped get Bush in touch with Kirstie DeVries, who oversees the Leadership Class at Hart High School. DeVries wanted to donate money, but Bush told her that she already had enough, and wondered if DeVries and her students would be willing to help in another way.
“I said, honestly, if the kids want to make cards/write cards, that would be great. Some people did ask for personal messages on the cards, and so I am going to send those to her to have the kids write them out. This really is a community project,” Bush said. “I also have people that don’t live in our community that adopted. These include people that live out of state, like California and New York, and also up towards Traverse City and Kaleva - so it wasn’t just here. After the support came in so quickly, I was just in tears.
“I’m going to pick up the cards on Friday from the school, and then I’m going to deliver everything to the staff at each facility next week. It would be fun to take that moment and deliver each, but with Covid and all the restrictions, they know the patients better, and I trust that everyone will get flowers,” Bush continued. “Another florist down in Whitehall reached out and said she also does this there.”
She added that she was approached by a couple that didn’t have the finances to donate but still wanted to help, so they volunteered their time to help her clean the vases and put all of the arrangements together. “That’s a huge time offered,” she remarked. “I plan to take pictures of us putting everything together and delivering them.”
Bush also said that the two facilities told her they would collect the vases and donate them back, which opens the door for those residents to receive flowers again and again.
“I was truly blown away by the response, and I hope it helps each of them to have a little bit of a happier day,” she said. “I think it’s just amazing. The fact that we were able to adopt so many seniors so quickly, it shows how good our community is and how incredible that is. People really do care about each other, and hopefully people have that moment to remember the people at these places.”