Over the river and through the woods to aptly named Greenwood Township, lies a technical marvel to brighten up anyone’s Christmas season.
The Deater Family Light Show includes over 6,000 individually controllable LED lights across their windows and eaves, a large tree, a variety of yard decor, three large circles on their home and garage, and a baby Yoda (or Grogu for the Star Wars aficionado) sign for their 45-minute feast for the eyes and ears.
“We started the show during the Covid shutdown,” Tim Deater explained. “We had extra time on our hands, and with the entertainment industry shut down, we thought it would be a fun thing to do.”
Deater’s work in theater settings has provided him with a familiarity with LED pixel lights.
It’s a family affair, as Deater’s wife, Bobby Jo and their two daughters, Nora and Trinity, help to build the light structures, and Tim does the programming. The family works on the show throughout the year, and chronicles much of it on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/deaterfamilylightshow.
“It started as just some colored lights and just snowballed from there. This year is our third year doing the show,” Deater said. “Physically putting up the lights now only takes a couple of days, but programming the songs to music takes an average of 8 hours per song. We work on the show the rest of the year, planning and building new things, and are already planning for next year’s show.”
The show is free to attend, starts every hour on the hour from 5 to 10 p.m., and there is a sign for parking. The Deater’s home is located at 6344 E. Garfield Rd. in Hesperia, near 176th Avenue.
The first show of this season was Nov. 26, and the last show will be on New Year’s Eve.
“New additions this year were the candy cane speaker box as well as the circles of lights on the front of the house that make different faces and spirals,” Deater said. “(The lights) are controlled by open source software written by other pixel lighting hobbyists around the country.”
Deater added that they average around 35 vehicles per night, with around 100 people enjoying this labor of love and community spirit each evening.
This year’s playlist includes: “The Greatest Showman,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Into the Unknown,” “Light of Christmas,” “Sarajevo,” “Little Drummer Boy” “Let It Go,” “Silent Night,” “Candy Cane Lane,” “The Polar Express,” “Santa Shark,” “Wizards in Winter” and “A Christmas Storm.” Viewers can listen from the comfort of their own vehicle by tuning to 93.1 on their FM dial.
“My favorite song this year is ‘A Christmas Storm’ by DJ ASHBA,” Deater said. “It is our finale song in our playlist. We really like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra songs as well.”
The family does not ask for any donations, and offers candy canes and glow sticks to visitors, as well as an outdoor speaker box for those that would like to dance in the yard to the cascade of lights.
One of the most impressive parts of the show happens during “Santa Shark,” which is to the tune of the immensely popular “Baby Shark.” When this song plays, one can see sharks with Santa hats swimming across the large tree in the front yard. The way the lights are programmed makes it so that viewers can see the sharks in detail as they move fast and slow to the words of the song.
Another fun addition to the show is the large Christmas tree bulbs that sing the words of many of the songs.
Deater posted on the family’s Facebook page that one of the most common questions he gets is how much the show costs on his electric bill. “Well, interesting enough, it lowered my bill compared to regular Christmas lights,” he wrote. “ …all of our lights are limited to a maximum brightness of 12 percent (and that is still bright). That drops us down to around 3 amps of power. Now you figure in that all of the lights are only full on for less than a minute per night because they are flashing and fading in and out and that drops even more. Regular lights are on full from when they turn on until they turn off.”
He also added, “Another fun fact, all of the lights in our show run on 12 volts DC.”
For those that cannot make it out to the show, the Deaters have filmed a number of the songs with a drone and have posted them on YouTube. The links to that can also be found on their Facebook page or by searching for Deater Family Light Show.