Exactly two months to the date of their abduction, the remaining 12 missionaries were released by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti as reported at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 by Christian Aid Ministries. The organization out of Ohio, stated on their website:
“We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining 12 hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able. ‘I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously” (Exodus 15:1b).’”
