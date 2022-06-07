The National Asparagus festival crowned Grace Huffman as its 47th Asparagus Queen Saturday, June 4 in the West Michigan Research Station conference room. The room was abuzz with chatter as the smell of coffee drifted through the air. There was green everywhere from the dresses to the asparagus centerpieces to the baked goods. Some attendees even had green purses to show their asparagus pride.
Huffman won first runner-up for Asparagus Queen in 2021 and “loved every second of it.” She works as a licensed practical nurse while attending West Shore Community College where she is working towards becoming a registered nurse.
The other candidate this year was Chelsi Walicki, who is an accountant with strong ties to Oceana County and the National Asparagus Festival. She helped her aunt as a child by “moving dumpsters” among other things at the festival. She and her sister also participated in the Taste of Asparagus competition.
After answering a series of questions, such as their history with asparagus, their motivation to run for queen and why they would make a good representative for the county and industry, the candidates were asked to pull four questions from a container. They answered these four trivia-style questions before the three judges left to deliberate.
At the return of the judges, the master of ceremonies and 2018’s Asparagus Queen, Kendra Larios-Mendez, took the stage to announce the winner. The audience gave a drum roll on their tables and Larios-Mendez took a silent pause before announcing Walicki as runner-up.
As applause rang out in the room, Huffman squealed in excitement as she realized she had won queen. She stood and received a hug from Larios-Mendez as she waited to receive her sash and bouquet.
Dressed in an elegnat gown of asparagus green, Huffman was the embodiment of her new title.
“I’m just so excited,” Huffman said. “Throughout the next year I’m going to be able to learn and advocate and just have a bunch of fun.”
The prize for Asparagus Queen is $1,000 that can be used as a scholarship or donated to an approved organization. Huffman said she would be using the prize to further her nursing education.
“I’m excited, it’ll be a fun next year,” Walicki said. “I get to be on floats, a whole bunch of parades, and I think I get to go read books to children which is super fun.”
Walicki said she’s not sure if she’ll run for Asparagus Queen again, but “it’s definitely something to think about.”
“Being Asparagus Queen was something way outside of my comfort zone,” said Tara Oomen, 2021’s Asparagus Queen. “I can talk about agriculture all day long but the community part was…very intimidating for me.
“I would like to encourage everyone to do something outside of their comfort zone.”
The National Asparagus Festival will take place June 11 and 12. Queen Coordinator Jessica Woodworth announced a few changes for this year.
The Taste of Asparagus competition has found a new location at Heritage Hall in the Hart Historic District and the board is hoping for this to be the new annual location. There will be a trolley to shuttle people to Heritage Hall from the arts and crafts fair at the courthouse.
Another change to look forward to is the Kids Zone which is now being handled entirely by the Shelby High School Football Program. Woodworth said the group has “some pretty fun things planned” and encourages people of all ages to attend.
Lastly, a Hoedown was added this year in Hart Commons.