“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear?” from the opening line of Psalm 27 is the message that Nadine Marks has for this community, for her friends and for their captors.
She is the fifth of nine children, and her father, Ron Marks, is the pastor of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church. The church with an active membership of around 60, has had international spotlight shown upon it, due to the fact that six of its members were kidnapped outside of an orphanage near Port-au-Prince in Haiti, Saturday, Oct. 16. Of those members are a mother, and her five (not four, as was initially reported) children ages 6 through adult. Her husband and the childrens’ father, was back at the missionary camp writing a sermon when his family was abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang is demanding $17 million in ransom for those that they kidnapped, which include 16 Americans, one Canadian and their Haitian driver.
Marks said she is very close to the family, stating that she has known the father her entire life, and has gotten to know the mother since she married him. Marks said that the family arrived in Haiti in early October, and their term was for just a few months. She said that this was their first mission trip to Haiti, but they have served in other places. “They do have the heart to serve — the family. They have served in the country, also, in different ways and outside of the states,” Marks said. Marks added that the mother and father gave her a gift, from a previous mission trip, of a beautiful piece of printed purple cloth that can be used to wrap-around one’s body for a variety of reasons, such as an apron for cooking, or to carry a child or to carry groceries.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, a prayer vigil took place at the Hart Commons in downtown Hart to pray for the release of all of those that have been abducted. Over 150 people attended, singing songs and praying for the country and all that is going on within it. Marks said that many community members have reached out to her family and church to let them know that they are praying for them during this difficult time. “It meant so much. It meant a lot to see so many of the community there.” Marks said.
Speaking of the father, Marks said that “he is a very deep thinker. He takes his time to study, so it didn’t surprise me that he didn’t go out with his family that day.” She added that she misses her dear friend, the mother, and her laugh. Marks said she even had a dream about the mother the night before the prayer vigil. “I greeted her and hugged her and she was laughing. I said, ‘I long to hear your laughter again.’ Then I woke up and realized it was a dream, but I am praying that God brings it true.”
She said that her father, who has known the father in Haiti since he was born, has been in touch with him, and Christian Aid Ministries, which is the organization the family went through for their mission work, has been sharing messages and prayers from around the world with the families of those that have been kidnapped.
With her eyes full of hope, yet rimmed with sadness, Marks recounted the day she found out her friends were taken. “I was in Hart at the vendors’ event and I was with a friend there and we got a text message from our church line and I just froze. I went over and showed it to her and I was like ‘Is this real? Is this really happening?’, Marks recalled. “It kind of feels that from that moment, time has just kind of stood still, and now it has been a whole week. It’s like, God — how long can this go on? Life hasn’t stood still, but time has stood still.”
After finding out, Marks, who works as a butcher at Makkedah Processing in Elbridge Township, said she was done shopping and returned to the business to take care of a few things, before seeking solitude for some time alone. “I needed to contemplate — is this reality? We told ourselves this will all be over in three days...and it’s not…” her voice growing quiet. “God — when will this be over?”
Speaking of the day after they found out, Marks recalled words of strength that were preached at her church. “It has been an emotional time. The first Sunday we were together, we just bawled our eyes out the whole time,” she recalled. “We were told, ‘God will bring our families through this.’”
She said that the active members of her church have been on hundreds of mission trips in total, with nine-tenths serving in other countries, as they feel called to carry out active mission work in a short or long-term capacity. Marks said that her mission work has taken her mostly to Kenya, adding that her sister and her sister’s husband stirred her interest in missionary work. She has been to Kenya 11 times, serving for three years there during her longest stretch, and only coming home for two weeks during that time. She has also served in Guatemala.
The Hart Dunkard Brethren Church has a mission in Kenya and in New Mexico, and Marks said she only visited the New Mexico mission once, which works with the Navajo culture. Her other in-country mission work includes time in Kentucky to help with clean-up efforts. She has only served in Haiti once, in 2002, and while her driver during that time carried a gun, the country was much safer then. She said that she didn’t realize how bad the violence in Haiti had become until her friends were taken. Marks said that when she was in Haiti, they were told not to drink the water and they carried all of their food with them.
“We’ve gone on many mission trips. It’s an act of faith. We put our trust that God is going to take care of us on the trip, but when this happens, it’s like an extra step of faith. It takes an extra measure of faith that we never knew we had for those that are in it and those of us that love them that are praying them through it. The mother of this family, she told me in tough times ‘God gives us grace and God never gives us more than we can bear, even though sometimes it feels like it.’ God — give her strength. She is a very active person of faith and I am praying she stays strong for her children.
“We’ve prayed so much for those children. I’m sure they are not eating normal, and (I wonder about) their health and their well-being. When you go into the mission field, you totally change your diet. That’s not easy. You lose body mass, you lose strength, and sometimes you lose clearer thinking because you are not getting enough protein.
“The Haitians, every day they are being kidnapped. I think, if anything good comes out of this, it is that the whole government gets a revamp. People have the heart to go and serve. It is said that Haiti gets more mission help than any other country,” Marks said. “We, as a church, we just never expected that it would be us. You never know how God is going to use these trips. If a ray of God’s hope can shine on this country, it will be worth all of this pain.”
Back home, the Dunkard Brethren Church serves this community in a variety of ways, including singing at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility on the second Sunday of every month, and Marks said they have done that for the past 30 years. They also send out a newsletter multiple times a year, entitled “Reaching Out” with information about various topics and an invitation to their services, Bible studies, offers to provide Bibles and spiritual help.