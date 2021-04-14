Those that take up running do it for a plethora of reasons. For some it is about health, others freedom, but it is always personal. It takes a tremendous amount of determination to go out and run for miles on a daily or weekly basis. For Lee Thornquist, 26, of Chicago, he is running to raise awareness.
Thornquist has set out to, literally, run around Lake Michigan to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his late grandmother, Harriet O’Daffer, who passed away in September 2020. His proposed trip would take 36 days, as he travels the over 1,100 miles around the lake on foot. He traveled north from Chicago on March 14, and days 30 and 31 brought him through Oceana County.
The Herald-Journal caught up with him on Oceana Drive, Monday, April 13 just as he passed Peterson Farms heading south, after he had finished his dinner of a falaffel. Thornquist is on a plant-based, vegan diet. Keeping a brisk walking pace with Thornquist as he slowed a bit for the interview, and trying to jot notes, was just a miniscule taste of what he has been doing daily for the past month. “I start at about 7:30 in the morning and end at 7 at night. With rest breaks and meals, I am running about eight and a half to nine hours a day. It makes for 12-hour days,” Thornquist explained. “I now get in about 38 miles a day.”
He added that while he runs alone, he has had a sole support crew for every leg of the journey. “Riley (Ewing) from New York was with me for the first 11-12 days, then Patti (Littell) for 11 days. My dad (Bruce) is with me now, and will be until I return to Chicago.”
His support persons drive an RV, where he takes rest breaks and sleeps in at night, and they also help with meals for Thornquist.
Thornquist said that he is on track to return to Chicago on his original goal of 36 days, which is this Sunday, April 18, but his trip has not been without incident. He said he had to take an emergency rest day on day seven, and got two full days behind, but has been working hard to make-up the mileage and is feeling good. He said he had a massage scheduled at Main Street Medical Spa in Hart that evening as a precautionary measure.
As of April 12, Thornquist said that he had raised $43,000 of his $55,000 goal. His running journey can be watched in real-time on his website www.runnninglakemichigan.com. Those interested can also donate to the Alzheimer’s Association through his website, and can learn more about his journey there.