For many residing in Michigan this summer, the sunshine and temperature has been a dream. However, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) wants to remind residents that, while it’s good to be enjoying time in the sun, it is also important to practice sun safety measures to protect yourselves from the unintended consequences of too much sun.
DHD#10 suggests that residents:
• Drink plenty of fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.
• Wear sunscreen to protect skin that isn’t covered with clothing, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.
• Wear a hat to protect your head, face and neck
• Wear sunglasses that block UV rays to protect your eyes
• Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to protect your skin.
• Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening or stay in the shade during peak midday hours.
• If it gets too hot, spend time indoors in the air conditioning.
It is especially necessary to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke during these warm summer days.
Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, fainting, an extremely high body temperature (above 103°F) and tiredness. If not treated properly heat-related illnesses could result in death.
For more information about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from heat-related illness, see the MDHHS Heat Awareness and Safety Fact Sheet, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
District Health Department #10 (DHD #10) is Michigan’s largest geographical health department, mandated to promote and protect the public from unsafe and hazardous conditions and provide methods of promoting good health and disease prevention. Some of the vital programs provided by DHD #10 include Immunizations, Infectious Disease Control, STI Testing and Counseling, WIC, Maternal Infant Health Program, Healthy Families Northern Michigan, Children’s Special Health Services, Hearing and Vision Screening, Family Planning, Cancer Screening, Worksite Wellness, Smoking Cessation, Substance Use Prevention, Chronic Disease Prevention, and Environmental Health Services. DHD #10 serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana, and Wexford counties. For more information, visit www.dhd10.org.