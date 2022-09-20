Nestled on the east side of the City of Hart, at the corner of Lincoln and Union Streets, sits the Hart Historic District, designated as such in 1984. Since that time, the district has grown to include nine different buildings (six having been moved in from other locations), as well as 14 very compelling exhibits. Among these sits a one-of-a-kind collection of automated dolls that have been lovingly cared for over the years that many may know of as the “Powers-Stevens Automated Doll Display.” The Hart Heritage Preservation Group, now in its 34th year, is pleased to announce that the historic dolls are being featured in a three-minute film titled, “Broken Angels — The haunting legacy of repetitive motion” in the Gerald R. Ford Museum Theater at this year’s ArtPrize in Grand Rapids from Sept. 15 through Oct. 2.
The story of how the dolls came to be part of ArtPrize began in 2012, when Deanna Morse, an independent film/video animation artist and emeritus professor of Film and Video Production at GVSU, first toured the exhibit. Being a doll lover, she was intrigued. She then invited fellow filmmaker artists Maggie Annerino and Suzanne Zack to join her in making a film of the historic collection. The filmmakers and their crew spent two long days filming, but when they were finished, they weren’t quite sure what they were going to do with it. So the film was put aside…for seven years. Then the pandemic hit. The friends were wanting to reconnect and do something fun and creative while they were cooped up at home. Ultimately, they decided to collaborate over the internet and finally make the footage taken in 2013 into a real film. “We didn’t have ArtPrize in mind when we made it. But we liked the edit so much, we invited friend and sound recordist, Joe McCargar and his brother to create sound for it. It all happened kind of organically. We call it our ‘pandemic vacation experience,’” Zack said. Through five different editing sessions they were able to put the three-minute film together.
“It is difficult to show video work at ArtPrize. The Ford Museum was the only venue we applied to. It is such a beautiful location and they always present quality art. We were thrilled they accepted us ,” said Morse. The filmmakers didn’t want a creepy doll film. By using certain types of music, McCargar, with some help from his brother, was able to give the film a more whimsical feel. The film does not include any narration. “It is meant to be a ‘visual poem’ so that people can look at it like any other work of art and come up with their own meaning,” said Morse. ‘Broken Angels’ will be screened in their theater on the big screen and will be the only video shown. “We are also elated that one of the actual dolls will be on display; she will invite guests to enter the theater space. It should make for a very interesting art experience, to see the physical moving doll, and engage with the film in that distinguished presidential venue,” said Zack.
When asked how they came up with the title for the film, they recalled throwing out words and phrases during one of their editing sessions. Someone referred to the dolls as “broken,” then someone else noted they looked “angelic,” thus “Broken Angels.” “They are so historic and we wanted to pay respect to them. Outside of the puppet museum I’ve visited in Portugal, this is one of the most interesting doll exhibits I’ve seen. The people that have saved and cared for them are to be commended,” said Morse.
The historic dolls featured in the short film, “Broken Angels”, were displayed mostly during the holidays, from 1962 to 1973, in the windows of the Powers Clothing Store in downtown Hart. The store originally opened in 1910 by George Powers was a mainstay of the city until its closing in 2005. Virgil Powers, son of George, took over as owner and manager of the store in 1938 after graduating from college. Following college, his sons, Mike and Denny, joined the store in 1964 and 1970 respectively. Both recalled their dad having a friend in Milwaukee, Wisc., who had a department store and was into automated dolls. Virgil bought his collection and it took two trips on the car ferry to bring them back to Hart. “We used them for years and years. The store’s tailor, Winnie Raymond even made some clothes for them,” Denny said. “We would set up special displays and backdrops for the dolls every year, and they would take up the better part of the center section of the store’s windows,” Mike said.
Many assume the dolls were produced in the 1920s or 30s, but not much else is known of their origin other than that they were purchased from the store in Wisconsin. “In the 1940s when families didn’t have televisions, they would go to town on the weekends and drive past the store window displays. Companies made a business out of rotating these displays. Stores could buy or rent them to use,” Larry Stevens said. “They were unique to our area,” Denny Powers said. “The closest place people would have seen automated window displays around here would have been in Grand Rapids. You never would have seen them in a small town.”
By the mid-70s the dolls were starting to break down so they stayed in storage. It was at that time a family friend and local barber, Bill Stevens, asked if he could get some of them going again. “He was very creative and liked to tinker. He would work on them between his clients. He felt they were too valuable to be kept in storage,” Bill’s brother, Larry said. “He got some of the motors going again and he redressed them as needed. He had the patience,” Mike said.
Russ Robbins of the Hart Historic District recalls, “Back in 1978-79, Bill was the main man who got them moved to the mill (the former Schaner Feed Mill) on Lincoln Street. In 1978, Haviland, which owned the former mill at the time, and the City of Hart had arranged a land swap of property out on Oceana Drive, for the establishment of Wilbur-Ellis, leaving the mill empty. Once the dolls were moved to the mill, Bill added more dolls, dollhouses, scenes and displays. Then the property at Lincoln and Union was designated as the Hart Historical District in 1984. By 1988 the Hart Heritage Preservation Group was formed. In 2005-06 when the district acquired the former TempoTech fish factory building in a tax sale, the entire doll exhibit, on permanent loan to the district, was moved to its present museum location. Once Bill Stevens was no longer able to maintain and care for the dolls and their displays, brother, Larry, and his son, Brian, became involved and have continued to keep up with their care and keeping.
Many who’ve seen the dolls have commented they can feel kind of “creepy.” Their eyes are wide but never blink, their facial paint is chipped, they have broken fingers and worn clothing. Underneath the cheerful music being played one can hear the sound of the motors purring as the dolls repeat the same motion over and over. And yet that is one reason why the creators of “Broken Angels” wanted to bring the artistic piece to ArtPrize.
ArtPrize includes 742 artists in five different categories, with “Broken Angels” part of the Time-Based category along with 24 other artists. For the first time this year, the public will be able to vote by creating a simple login and then selecting their “favorite” art pieces. Visit artprize.org for more information or to view the “Broken Angels” video, or visit https://vimeo.com/624060436
The Hart Historic District closed for the season Sept. 15, however, those interested in seeing the dolls before next season may contact the City of Hart at 231-873-2488; leave a message at the district’s number 231-873-7604 or on Facebook at Hart Historic District.