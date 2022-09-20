Perfect weather greeted families and supporters at the dedication ceremony for Bella’s Place at New Era Chrsitian School, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Five-year-old Bella Durga tragically passed away from unknown causes at the beginning of February of this year. Her parents, Jordan and Sara, have continued to give back to the school since her passing, with a surprise Walt Disney World trip, Bella’s favorite place to visit, to Kassidy Arkema and her son, Kaleb, in June. And now they have built and donated an outdoor play area for NECS students to enjoy.
Jordan is a Farm Bureau Insurance agent and co-founder of the Durga Insurance Group, and 25 of his fellow agents from the west region of Farm Bureau Insurance raised the money for the Arkema family to go to Disney in Bella’s memory.
At the Sept. 14 ceremony, former NECS principal Phil Morse gave the dedication speech, and Paula DeRoos shared a descriptive review of the entire process from concept to completion. Jordan capped off the event by sharing his personal reflections on this project.
A number of attendees also wore black shirts with a rainbow and sun printed on them behind Bella's name in large purple letters, in her honor.
“This (marks) the beginning of a new chapter of outdoor education here at New Era Christian,” NECS principal Jim Eppink said. “Bella's memory will serve as a vital ministry in the lives of the next generation.”