The Oceana County Board of Canvassers met Thursday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. to certify the primary election from Aug. 2. This was the fourth time the board had met after a lengthy scrutiny of the results, and the process was finalized around 3:45 p.m. according to Oceana County Clerk Amy Anderson.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, Anderson said that no recounts or lawsuits had been filed regarding the election results, and the opportunity to do so ended Wednesday, Aug. 17. A new plan for the jail millage was also not filed by the 4 p.m. Aug. 16 deadline, so that will not appear on the November ballot this year.