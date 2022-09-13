Mason County Campground, 5906 W. Chauvez Road, is offering a special buy-one-night, get-one-night-free camping weekend Oct. 7 and 8 to encourage area residents to get to know the campground and nearby Mason County Picnic Area.
“We hope people in Mason County will come camp and see what a nice campground the county has,” manager Deb Roberts said.
Towering hardwood trees surround the 56 campsites with easy access to a centrally located bathhouse with handicap accessible shower and restrooms. More than half have full services and all have electricity and water. Four camper cabins are included in the total. WIFI is available.
A nature path rolling through the landscape leads to the Picnic Area where a playground was added in 2020. The picnic area is home three Mason County Disc Golf Organization courses. Consumers Energy operated access to the Lake Michigan and Pumped Storage Pond overlooks are adjacent to the south end of the property.
The campground is home to the family-friendly Tinderbox disc golf course created in 2021. Campers may borrow discs from the campground office to try out the course that winds through the woods in the hills at the site.
“We at the campground call it the best kept secret in Mason County,” Roberts said. “So come out and visit us.”
To make a reservation call 231-845-7609 or email mccampground@masoncounty.net.
Mason County Campground and Picnic Area are operated under the auspices of the Mason County Parks Commission.
For a full list of amenities at the campground, visit https://www.masoncounty.net/departments/parks-recreation/campground.html