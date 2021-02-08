Residents of Hart have been getting a little taste of New York recently, thanks to Deborah Windell of Lakeside Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Family Fitness, and it tastes like bagels. If you have been to Lakeside Fitness anytime since the beginning of the year, you’ve probably noticed the new bagel menu.
As Windell said, “We wanted a bagel that was no preservative, low on the GMO side, with no bromates,” and that is what lead her to New Yorker Bagels. Windell said that Lakeside Fitness currently stocks “20 flavors and hand rolled bagel sticks, made fresh every day.” A plain toasted bagel will run you about $1.99 while it cost just a little extra for any of the crafted-in-shop cream cheese spreads that were meticulously planned by both Deborah Windell and Marianna Frick. The pair are already planning to expand their menu too. As soon as they get the green light form the health department, they will be adding salads and bagel sandwiches.
Gyms like Lakeside Fitness were heavily impacted by the global pandemic, especially here in Michigan where they have been limited to 25 percent capacity since being allowed to reopen in early September. This resulted in some innovation on Windell’s end. As she says, “I decided to do it because of Covid. I decided to add into my restaurant, add a second kitchen, and enhance our healthy options.”
New Yorker Bagels is a company more than 35 years in the business that makes fresh, all-natural bagels 24 hours a day. These bagels are put on a truck the same day they are baked and then delivered to our little town of Hart, where they are available for us to enjoy the very next day. Since these bagels are made in New York, that also means that they are made with genuine New York city water. For those of you as of yet uninitiated, the presence of the mineral magnesium in New York’s water supply is a part of the reason it is world famous for its pizza and bagels. It just makes for better dough. But just because these bagels come from New York doesn’t mean you’re not in for an authentic Hart, Mich. experience.
Windell and Frick have locally sourced for some of the other menu items. When you order a bagel with scallion cream cheese or a seedless raspberry jam, you’re getting products grown from local Michigan farms and families and purchased at Hansen Foods. Windell herself said the menu had “probably taken us at least half a year before we rolled this out.” But just wait until you see some of their forthcoming menu items, such as the “Oceana” bagel sandwich (made with turkey, Swiss, and roasted red peppers,) or the “Hart Pirate” sandwich (cheese omelet, avocado, spinach, tomato slices and a choice of cream cheese.) Other menu items include names such as the “Rail Trail,” the “Court House” and “State Street.” Windell also mentioned that all of the signage for the bagel shop was done by Mary Lulich of Pixel Grafix Studio in the Hegg’s Furniture building, so this is a Hart business through and through.
As Windell put it, “My goal is to enhance our community and bring more people into downtown Hart to taste a New Yorker bagel without driving to New York.”