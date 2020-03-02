Faith Nekola, LBSW, retired after a 40-year career at West Michigan Community Mental Health.
Nekola started her career at CMH June 5, 1979 as a group home manager. Over the course of four decades, she held numerous positions within the agency, including the past five years as deputy director of clinical services.
“Faith’s contributions to CMH have shaped how we deliver services,” said Lisa Williams, CEO of West Michigan CMH. “She has left a lasting footprint by helping thousands of individuals in our community who live with mental illness, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities.”
Nekola’s retirement was effective Feb. 28.