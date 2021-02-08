STONY LAKE — Despite being the middle of winter and a pandemic, new owners of the Stony Lake Market in Stony Lake are open for business and ready to serve locals and visitors alike.
Business partner, Terry Boer of Muskegon and Kim Patton of New Era purchased the store last June after it had been closed for six months.
“2020 was definitely a year to evaluate our business activities. We wanted to diversify. We knew the store had been closed, leaving residents of the area no other choice than to drive 20-30 minutes for groceries and other essentials,” said Boer. “The community really missed having a store and even though the population of the area is greatly diminished this time of year, the locals have been extremely supportive and are making it a point to do as much shopping here as they can. They don’t want to lose the store again. After buying the business last June, we completely gutted and remodeled the space. We purchased more modern display shelving and re-merchandised it and opened to the public on July 4th weekend. It was a crazy weekend to open, but we did it. We carry essential grocery, over-the-counter and toiletry items, but also decided to add gift items geared toward the time of year. We just restocked for Valentine’s Day. Of course, come summer, the clientele totally changes. When warm weather arrives we’ll stock merchandise for camping, fishing and picnicking. We kept the ice cream shoppe, which will open back up in warmer weather. For now we offer two hot soups on a daily basis along with a great selection of snacks and drinks of all types. The previous owners started a little restaurant next door. But we’re not restaurant people. That’s a specialty business and considering the pandemic, one we’re glad we’re not involved in this year. We plan to convert the restaurant back into a house and use it as a rental. We will be a year-round grocery and are adding more food items all the time. Because we didn’t take ownership until June last year, we are really looking forward to being open the entire summer season this year. We are hopeful that the camps will be able to open up this summer too, as those bring 2,000-3,000 kids to the area.”
Stony Lake Market isn’t your average party store. Once inside, shoppers will see as Patton says, “The party’s in the front, the store’s in the back.” Visitors can browse through a wonderful collection of tasteful and reasonably-priced gift items, including bags, clothing, jewelry, soaps and board games. Patton has a background in retail and the experience of working in her parents’ businesses growing up. So she is familiar with purchasing and merchandising inventory. She takes pride in stocking many Michigan and USA made products, focusing on those with unique stories, such as those made by veterans or those who support the underprivileged. The boutique features many “upcycled” items, including bracelets made out of license plates, bags made out of recycled army tents, necklaces made out of old pennies and glasses made out of wine and beer bottles.
“We had a lake resident tell us he did 75 percent of his Christmas shopping here this year!”
In the coming months, the owners will be having the outside facade completely remodeled. A tall, modern storefront with large, front windows, benches and potted flowers will greet this year’s summer visitors as they round the corner.
“In the past the store sold gas, however, after researching that option we decided this corner is too busy to offer that service. However the gas storage tank is fully operational, so we are considering offering fuel for recreational vehicles in the future,” said Boer.
The Stony Lake Market is at 4727 Scenic Dr. in “downtown” Stony Lake and can be contacted by calling 231-861-4412. Winter hours are daily from 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. Summer hours will be daily 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. Find them on Facebook to check out their daily soup specials or see pictures of their many unique gift items.
“We’re a destination for sure, but we’re open for business and welcome the entire community to stop by for a visit,” said Patton.