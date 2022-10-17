If you were to ask most pet owners who ‘wears the pants’ inside the confines of their own home, chances are they’re likely to point a finger to their four-legged friends. That remains true for a little white house that sits at 5174 Fox Rd. in Mears, though the dynamic between homeowner and pet is a tad unusual.
That home is owned by Wes and Amy VanderWilk, the latter of whom belongs to the board of Oceana County Animal Friends (OCAF) – a local animal rescue group. Wes had planned to fix the home up with intentions of housing humans, instead each entrance is donned with a welcome mat that reads “cats run this house” evidenced by the oodles of felines kept there.
The reason for that is simple: Amy VanderWilk and OCAF were presented with the impossible task of finding a home for 30 cats rescued from a single residence.
“We were brought into a house after a lady on Facebook told us she had stopped there to pick up a kitten and left with three because of how disturbed she was by the living conditions,” VanderWilk said. “We notified animal control who discovered about a dozen cats and offered to fix a few of them.”
After VanderWilk and fellow OCAF volunteer Carol Horness visited the Hart home themselves, they quickly realized the situation was far worse than they expected. The two women noticed four litter boxes, flies all over the walls and a torn up bag of dry food in the small home.
“We quickly counted 30 cats and among those were 16 kittens and five pregnant mothers,” VanderWilk said. “There were a couple of very sickly cats as well and all of them were flea infested. That bag of food and those four litter boxes were for all of them.
“There was only one water bowl as well. The owner of the house told us he kept the toilet clean and they drank out of that. He was also allowing the cats to drink milk and eat his leftover meals which is really bad for them.”
VanderWilk and Horness left the house that day with 10 cats, including the pregnant mothers. After visiting multiple other times, OCAF walked away with all but seven of the cats in that home. That left them with nearly 23 cats in need of a home. Then, the pregnant mothers added 20 more onto that total.
Good thing VanderWilk had a property that was in the process of being fixed up.
“It didn’t really take much to get my husband to let us use this place,” VanderWilk said. “He was really helpful and continues to help with things we need fixed around here. Our goal is to have this place empty of cats, but it won’t happen with the amount of rescues we take in.”
Now OCAF is opening that home up to the public, a place where cat lovers in Oceana County can come hang and play with feline friends, so long as they provide a donation. VanderWilk emphasized that while money donations are welcome, they accept any type of donation that will help the cats such as litter and food.
One of the best donations OCAF is looking for however, is time. Vanderwilk and Horness noted that they’re always in need of volunteers and even stopping by to feed the cats can be helpful.
The ‘Cat House’ is open by appointment only, but those wishing to get a sneak peak should visit them Saturday, Oct. 22 from Noon to 4 p.m. for an open house.