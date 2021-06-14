On June 16 at 1 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Life service for Carol Wolfe at Cherry Point Farm Market, 9600 W. Buchanan Road, Shelby, MI 49455.
Celebration of Life - Carol Wolfe
