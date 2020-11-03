The Hart Strong Wolf Post 234 of the American Legion observed its 100th anniversary this year. Founded on January 20, 1920, the Post originally had about 300 members, but today there are only about 50 members on the books and, of those, only a few are really active. “We just can’t get membership,” says current Post Commander Mark Parrish. “It’s not just our Post. It’s any organization these days. Young veterans are not interested in joining. It would break my heart if we ever had to close.”
Parrish explains that he can somewhat understand why young people are hesitant to become part of the organization. He wonders how much allegiance veterans today feel when they leave the military based on their experience, or whether it is something they’d rather forget. In addition, he notes, “Life is so different now. When a veteran is discharged, if they’re lucky enough to be OK, they just want to get out and go home. And then, it’s a different pace of life. We have less time. We have so many demands on us.”
He says he felt the same himself when he got out of the service, after spending eight years in California and the Philippines. Parrish served from October 1, 1979 through 1986. He explains that when he got out at age 26, “I wasn’t interested, myself. I just wanted to go home, and I didn’t want to bring that with me. I didn’t feel like I wanted to be related to anything involved with the military. I was a young dad, and I didn’t seek out an association.” Eventually, however, a neighbor of Parrish’s asked when he was going to join the Legion and explained what the organization is all about. Though Parrish joined not fully understanding all the benefits, he has now been active and involved for 22 years.
Parrish has served as Commander of the Hart Strong Wolf Post 234 of the American Legion for several years and says, “I view being commander as part of my civic duty. We give back to our community.” Parrish took over as Commander from 95-year old Harold Tate on the condition that Tate would remain as his Vice-Commander. “Harold is our jewel,” Parrish reports, and Tate currently serves not only as Vice-Commander but also as the Post Historian. According to Tate, who has been a member of the Post for over 70 years, the group used to meet in a building near what is now the Eagles Club in downtown Hart. The Post was a going operation at that time, but the original building burned down. Subsequently, the current site off Oceana Drive on Lake Road was donated to the Post by the father of an active member who was killed in an auto accident.
In honor of its history, the Post had hoped to have an open house to celebrate its 100th Anniversary, with food and members wearing their American Legion gear. Most importantly, Parrish saw the celebration as an opportunity to connect with the community and with veterans who might consider joining the Post. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that event from happening, so the current membership will need to continue to promote membership in any way it can.
“I try to press the flesh and spread the word,” Parrish declares. He notes that many members come through a family’s legacy, from father to son or daughter, to grandson or granddaughter. But, in addition, the Post has a public presence in Hart through the Office of Veteran’s Affairs, which has a paid employee. In more typical years, the Post has a booth at the Fair and a presence at Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day events, as well as providing for military funerals. The Post has also sent students to Boys State or Girls State in Lansing and to the Michigan State Trooper Academy.
“If anyone shows interest, they generally come back,” Parrish explains, because they see the good we do in the community.” Building interest is, therefore, important. Though the Post is financially sound, Parrish is concerned. “The reality is that if we can’t sustain a minimal membership, we can’t keep the post open.” As the current membership ages and passes on, new members are needed.
As a longtime member, Parrish is proud to promote the American Legion and its mission. The Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization and, as such, it is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring community programs, advocating patriotism, promoting national security, and providing support for veterans. Local Legion Posts provide amateur athletic programs and educational programs and scholarships for young people, support recovering wounded warriors and their families, and raise millions of dollars in donations at the local, state and national levels to help veterans and their families during times of need.
The four pillars on which the Legion was founded are: (1) Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation (including facilitating claims, providing access to health care, supporting Veteran’s Centers and veterans with special needs, volunteering in the community, helping with careers for veterans and conquering veteran homelessness, assuring access to GI Bill benefits, and paying final respects), (2) National Security (including support for the troops and assuring their quality of life, involvement with homeland security, recognition of POW/MIA’s, and support for wounded warriors), (3) Americanism (including flag protection; voter registration and participation; protection from illegal immigration; support for Boy Scouts of America, Boys Nation, American Legion Baseball, Establishment Clause lawsuits, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Legacy Run), and (4) Children and Youth (including family support networks; support for family integrity; temporary financial assistance; scholarships; the Child Welfare Foundation; immunizations; assistance for those with intellectual disabilities and catastrophic illnesses; and prevention of child pornography, media violence, drug abuse and child sexual exploitation).
As a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization, the Legion can only be successful in meeting its mission through an active local membership and the participation of its volunteers. For that reason, Parrish offers the following suggestion: “I would just beg any and all veterans to search in themselves, and think about what your military service means to you now. What are you doing to protect the legacy you served in? We (the Post) do a lot to benefit veterans and the community.”