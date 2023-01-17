A safety net. A safe haven. A fresh start.
These are all of the things that Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE) offers the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Their mission is truly a community effort, from the volunteers to the donations and so much more.
COVE serves Oceana, Mason and Lake counties, and in 2019 extended its services to Manistee County.
With January being national Get Organized Month, many are cleaning and sorting through their homes and donating items may be on their minds.
COVE Associate Director Amanda Nasor said that they welcome donations 24 hours a day, as staff is always onsite. Donations can be dropped off at their main office at 906 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington, or Nasor said to call 231-843-2541 to schedule for items to be picked up. COVE does have an office in Hart at 907 S. State St., but that office is only staffed two to three days a week.
Two items that one might not think of when donating, but are of the highest need for COVE, according to Nasor, are washers and dryers.
“We have a 24-hour laundry that anyone can use when staying in shelter,” Nasor explained. “We are always in need of washers and dryers, as they are always breaking down. We probably go through a washer and dryer every four to six months, because we use them so much here. People can donate money to purchase one, and put on their donation that that money is specifically for a washer or dryer.
These are things that are not covered under grants, and there may be a budget for it, but it is only for one washer and one dryer and we can’t make those last for a year, even with buying commercial.”
Along with washers and dryers, Nasor said they are always looking for donations of laundry soap, bleach and dryer sheets.
Other items of great need are basic household needs, including pillows, blankets, towels and washcloths. Nasor said that these items can be new or in gently used condition. “When it comes to towels and blankets, we let people take those with them when they leave shelter,” she said.
“We have a 24-hour food pantry…and we get a lot of donations of canned goods and boxed meals. Yet, we are always in need of freezer meat,” Nasor noted. “Each shelter unit has its own kitchenette with a stove and refrigerator. We want them to keep their traditions, such as having Sunday dinner.”
COVE used to have a friends store onsite that allowed for storing and offering clothing and shoes, but Nasor said that they no longer have the space, and so no longer accept donations of those items directly. “We partnered up with Yada Yada and St. Simon’s. We direct all clothing donations to those two locations.”
Yada Yada Resale is located at 4743 US-10 and St. Simon’s Bargain Center is at 5732 US-10, both in Ludington.
Nasor said that COVE has an upcoming fundraising event Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Timbers Prime, 103 W. Ludington Ave. in Ludington. This evening for charity includes wine tasting, appetizers and a $20 donation to COVE. Tickets are $50 and those interested in attending are asked to call 231-425-3774 for more information.
If you or anyone you know has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, please call the COVE 24-hour help line at 1-800-950-5808 or visit their website at callcove.com.