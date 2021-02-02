There is a commonly-heard adage about Pentwater that the sidewalks are rolled up in the winter, but the Pentwater Arts Council has been hard at work to turn those downtown sidewalks into a unique winter gallery stroll experience.
This is the second year that the Arts Council has installed around 50 canvases in Hancock Street businesses to help “cheer up” the town for year-round residents, according to Arts Council treasurer and board member, Robin Martens. “We want this to be a community effort and make Pentwater look more cheerful,” she said.
The winter window art project started off as an idea Martens had in 2019, and through the help of around a dozen local artists and area school children — that idea has not only come to fruition, but has visually lifted the appearance of offseason businesses in downtown Pentwater.
Martens said that the idea came about “because the town is so gray and just so closed up, and this was a way to cheer up the people that are here all year.”
Martens went on to explain that the canvases are painter’s tarps that she has cut and hemmed to the measurements of each window. “When I measured all the windows, people wondered what I was doing, and when they saw the canvases, they were like ‘Oh!’ — then it all made sense,” she mused.
She continued, stating that the canvases are sent out in the summer to local artists and groups of artists, so that they are ready to be installed when a business is ready to close for the offseason. “We hang (the canvases) ourselves, and it has to be a convenient time for the store owner, as they have to be around to let us in. The first ones went up not long after Labor Day, and the last ones didn’t go up until maybe the first week of January, as some stores stay open until Christmas,” Martens said.
She added that due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were unable to have school children participate in the current set of canvases, but some were reused from last season, when school children could participate.
Martens said that she doesn’t think that many people realize that the Arts Council is behind the project, so she had a rubber stamp made that is three inches square, and is stamped on the lower right-hand corner of each canvas.
So, what is Martens favorite canvas? After thinking about it for a minute, she notes, “there is a blue peacock in the Bear’s Den. That one was done by Emily Kunsky. They are all done by local artists, as that was part of the goal that this was going to be a community effort, and that is why we wanted to include children as well.”
Martens said that they are still looking for artists to help with next year’s canvases, and they can contact her through the Arts Council to make arrangements. All participating artists have volunteered their time and efforts, and she said that she keeps the canvases stored at her home when they are not on display.
She only has a few requests for artists before they begin to work on a canvas: “one is that they are colorful and cheerful, and the second is no pictures of winter, as we get to see that anyway.” She also said they want to refrain from religious or political art.
As far as medium, the sky’s the limit, with most artists choosing to use acrylic paint. “We did have someone use crayon, but most use acrylics, and some use fabric paint, some use markers and fabric markers, and a few are sewn-on appliques. New this year, we had an artist use charcoal as a medium, and the charcoal canvases are sealed to prevent transfer,” Martens noted.
The canvases will remain up until the stores reopen, Martens said, adding that last year, some were up until the end of June due to the pandemic restrictions. She said that she thinks most of them will come down in May, around Memorial Day, for this year.
Martens encourages those that would like to see the canvases to park and walk up to each one. “We encourage people, if it is not too cold of a day, to get out of their car and walk to see the detail that is quite charming,” she said. “There is one of butterflies, and the butterflies are saying little things about the environment.”
The 2020-2021 participating stores include, from north to south: The Lemonade Stand, Sun and Beach, Cosmic Candy, Everest Athleisure, Kitt and Company, House of Flavors, West on Monroe, Simon’s, Provisions, Mangoes, and The Bear Den.