At Monday’s Shelby Village Council meeting, President Paul Inglis wished to clarify a couple of statements that were previously reported by the Oceana’s Herald-Journal. The clarifications Inglis addressed were printed in the Aug.27 edition of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal article titled, “Shelby council moves closer, but still has questions”. First, the article stated, “Included in that figure would be the legal work previously provided…”(by Dykema, the village’s bond counsel) when in fact the legal work to be covered as part of the $25,000 loan application process for a water main project between the Village of Shelby and Peterson Farms, would include necessary legal work moving forward. (See this week’s article for additional information on what the $25,000 cost would include)
The second clarification Inglis wished to relay from the same article was the statement, “Shelby Village President Paul Inglis was informed of the project for the first time in June 2020 at which time he advised VA Widigan to wait to inform council until more definite information was available.” Inglis corrected that misinformation by stating that he was first made aware of the concept in October of 2019, at which time he told then Village Administrator, Rob Widigan, that it sounded like a great idea, to explore the options, but not to incur any expenses on behalf of the village. Inglis went on to tell the council that from October 2019 — July 2020 not one member of the council or any committee had been informed of any activity related to a possible water main project between the Village of Shelby and Peterson Farms. “I personally feel that if the council had been kept better informed during those months our vote (to secure bond counsel and proceed exploring the matter) may have passed by more than 4-3. If I remember correctly, I cast the last affirmative vote that ultimately passed the motion. This is not meant as a criticism, but to bring some clarity to the situation. I feel at least one council member should have been involved in the process during that time,” said Inglis.