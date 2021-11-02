November is College Cash Month, and to celebrate, Mason and Oceana College Access Networks, along with Launch Manistee, are offering “Paying for College” online information sessions during the first week of November with local financial aid and scholarship program representatives. The free sessions will take place November 1-4 at 7 p.m. via Zoom and on the Oceana CAN Facebook Live. The program kicked off Monday night with a presentation on Understanding Financial Aid Processes, presented by West Shore Community College’s Financial Aid Director. On Tuesday, Baker College covered FAFSA 101 session, including step-by-step instructions on how to complete the FAFSA. Scholarships 101 took place on Wednesday, presented by local Community Foundation staff. On Thursday, Shelby State Bank will help students and families understand how student loans work.
Each session is designed for students planning to attend any college or university, or career training. All sessions are free and open to high school juniors, seniors and their families in Mason, Manistee or Oceana County. Each session is offered via Zoom, with internet or phone access. The sessions can be accessed through tinyurl.com/cash4oceana.
Any seniors and parents that are interested in completing the FAFSA right away, but need a little guidance, can join an in-person meeting at Hart High School Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. for one-on-one assistance to complete the FAFSA and scholarship applications.
The full “Paying for College” schedule is available with a sign-up link at https://oceanacan.org/resources/pay/ or find the info on the Oceana CAN Facebook page.