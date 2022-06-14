The streets of Pentwater were lined with tables and yards full of various items on Saturday during its Community Yard Sale. Merchants and locals alike laid out their “junk” for the large crowds of people to sift through. With two other events taking place that day the town was full of tourists and local residents looking for new treasures.
“As a community, it’s an advertised sale and a fun way to get out and about,” said John Nagel, owner of Cosmic Candy Company. He sat in a lawn chair beside Michelle Anscombe outside of her Painted Frog Studio to help her sell art, folders, bins, curtains and more.
Nagel explained that many merchants use the yard sale to get rid of excess stuff or things that weren’t going to sell. He said the yard sale is all about finding hidden treasures.
“It’s finding something that someone didn’t think was valuable, but maybe it will be to you,” he said.
Many other artists lined the streets as well, selling jewelry, homewares and other pieces they created. Shannon Kramer, an artist from Grand Rapids, sat near Storybook Village with her jewelry and two stands shaped like humans to hang necklaces on.
“People here have stories,” she said. She sat beside Erika and Trey Choice of Slow Flowing Homewares who she met last week. She loved the story of their traveling business, which runs out of a converted school bus during the winter and invited them to join her at the yard sale.
The Choices are settled in Pentwater for the summer where they will sell their jewelry and other resin work. They turn Knobcone pinecones into necklaces or dip them in resin to be used as decorations.
Kramer will be settling in Pentwater soon as well, as she will be opening an art store with her business partner Sarina Gardner in July.
There was more than art for sale on Saturday though, with one of the bigger items being two sailboats sold by West Michigan S.A.I.L. This is a program that takes veterans out for a day of fishing, sailing and camaraderie.
The two boats were donated to the program, but could not be used for sailing because they did not have fixed keels. This is why the organization decided to sell them at the yard sale and use the money to fund the program.
A group in Fremont donated a quilt to be sold as well. The founder of S.A.I.L, Lee Price, said there was a good amount of interest in all three items.
“People hear about us, and they donate things for us to sell to raise money for the program,” Price said.