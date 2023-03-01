FREMONT – A special free screening of the award-winning documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” will be presented at the Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. A complimentary light dinner and refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The documentary chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive and has become a prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines a light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need.
Jena Zeerip, regional community health manager at Corewell Health™ Gerber Hospital – the new name for Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, believes this film is important for everyone to see, especially those who have been in or have known someone in a mental health crisis.
“In our work, we see a continued need for awareness and education about mental and behavioral health and wellbeing,” said Zeerip. “Kevin’s story is one we want to share with our community, as it highlights the power of the human spirit and how you can join the movement to save lives. We hope our local communities will come out to view this powerful film.”
Across the globe, nearly a million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone, there are one million suicide attempts in a given year and over 44,000 deaths by suicide, with our military being hit particularly hard. Research has shown that for every one death by suicide, over 115 people are directly affected and impacted.
Call Gerber Hospital community health education at 231-924-3073 to RSVP for this free event.