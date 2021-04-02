The Faith page in the April 1 Oceana's Herald-Journal failed to update the Mass schedule for St. Joseph's in Weare and St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Pentwater.
Easter begins the Summer Mass schedule which resumes the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday at St. Vincent's in addition to the winter Mass schedule.
The remaining Holy Week Mass schedule includes:
• Saturday, April 3 - Holy Saturday - Easter Vigil - 8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph
• Sunday, April 4 - Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord - 9 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph and 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Vincent
The Herald-Journal apologizes for the error.