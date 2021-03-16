The feature story about Aubree Hamilton from the front page of the March 4 Oceana’s Herald-Journal mistakenly stated that Aubree’s maternal grandfather, Glenn Durham, passed away in January of 2021. He passed away Dec. 29, 2018. The Herald-Journal apologizes for the error.
Correction
-
- Updated
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.